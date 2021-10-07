MIPCOM Spotlight: Electric Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

The newest iteration of the hit crime series Leverage, Electric Entertainment’s Leverage: Redemption stars new cast members Noah Wyle and Aleyse Shannon.

The series’ returning cast members include Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Gina Bellman and Beth Riesgraf.

Currently streaming on Netflix, the Russian thriller To the Lake is available for worldwide distribution. The drama is Electric Entertainment’s first foreign-language series, and the company is confident it can garner a broad audience, as “quality will always find a following,” says Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of international distribution.

The fantasy-adventure series The Outpost’s fourth season is available now. “As with most sci-fi fantasy series, your fan base becomes very passionate, so even when it may be considered ‘niche,’ there’s still a devoted audience to be served,” Mehandjiyska notes.