Nippon TV Expands VTuber Business Overseas

Nippon TV has expanded V-Clan, its VTuber business, in partnership with the North American talent agency VShojo.

Within the new partnership, eight VShojo VTubers, avatar YouTubers created with 2D or 3D illustrations, will join V-Clan Network. V-Clan Network supports VTubers’ activities through TV programs, streaming events, brand collaborations and more.

V-Clan Studio produces shows, streaming events and branded content featuring VTubers. The network already has over 300 VTuber participants.

Among the VTuber content Nippon TV has produced is VILLS, a paid live-streaming event; VTuber Fes. UnderLine Powered by COMP, a sponsored live-streaming music event; and Project V, which put real-life entertainers and famous VTubers in the same space.

Motoyuki Ooi, new business, president’s office, at Nippon TV, commented: “VTubers are increasing at a surprising speed not only in Japan but also globally, and I am confident they will continue to grow as a new genre in entertainment. V-Clan will utilize the development and production prowess that Nippon TV has acquired from creating programs and will also tap into the experiences and knowledge acquired from operating the VTuber business to deliver content that will delight fans the world over. Our partnership with VShojo is a significant step in that direction, and I look forward to taking advantage of each other’s strengths to embark on new initiatives that transcend borders.”

Justin “theGunrun” Ignacio, CEO of VShojo, said: “As the VTubing industry matures, I value learning and respecting the people who paved the way. At VShojo we recognize Japan as the forefather of the culture we wish to grow internationally. By partnering with Nippon TV, we see an opportunity to work with someone who respects the creative freedom we offer our talent and supports our broader vision. Because Nippon TV is a powerhouse in the Japanese market and we are having a lot of success in the U.S., this collaboration will enable both of our companies to thrive on a global scale while establishing important milestones in the VTuber industry.”