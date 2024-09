ADVERTISEMENT

Onza Distribution has slated a second season of the thriller series Flowers Over the Inferno for its MIPCOM offering, alongside several new acquisitions.

The latest season, set to premiere in October on Rai 1, is an adaptation of the second book from the best-selling saga by Italian author Ilaria Tuti. It delves into the complex psyche of criminologist Teresa Battaglia, who leads a team in charge of solving unsolved crimes while facing the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

Onza Distribution has also expanded its premium documentary slate with the addition of Iberia and Savannah: One Wildlife, A Woman 24/7, Wine Outsiders and A Gipsy King.

Iberia and Savannah: One Wildlife, produced by Azor Producciones in collaboration with Onza, is set to be released in early 2025. NU Production’s A Woman 24/7 takes a look into one day in the lives of 21 women from 12 different countries.

Wine Outsiders, produced by the U.S.-based Econtent TV, gives a look at the world of wine through the perspective of host and showrunner Felix M. Mendez, while A Gipsy King takes a look into the life of André Reyes, who is behind the band Gipsy Kings.