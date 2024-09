ADVERTISEMENT

The Charismatic consortium, which includes Channel 4, has secured £1.04 million ($1.37 million) in funding from the government-backed Innovate UK program to explore how AI can be used to support content creators and innovate storytelling across film and television.

The consortium is led by Charismatic.ai, Channel 4, UAL Creative Computing Institute, Falmouth University, Aardman Animations, Sound Reactions and digital ethicist Lisa Talia Moretti. The project will explore how creators could use AI to generate new material such as storyboards, scenes and settings; and new business models to ensure creators are compensated for their ideas, especially those from underrepresented communities. Channel 4 will provide access to creator talent and independent producers, as well as viewer insights and audience testing. Aardman Animations will deliver creative expertise and IP. Charismatic.ai will contribute its creative AI know-how, with research and knowledge from Falmouth University and UAL Creative Computing Institute.

Guy Gadney, CEO of Charismatic.ai, said: “Charismatic is a much-needed project to ensure that diverse, new and existing creators have access to the best tools and technologies in this new AI-focused content era. It is about how humanity can create new forms of storytelling in ways that were not previously possible, rather than recreating what already exists. This is the perfect group to make sure that creative industries become valuable key players in the exciting and rapidly changing technology environment.”

Grace Boswood, technology and distribution director at Channel 4, commented: “Channel 4 has a strong commitment to representing unheard voices, from diverse communities and emerging writers and producers. We’re thrilled to be partnering on the Charismatic project, looking to understand how we make cutting-edge transformative tech like AI accessible to all creators, irrespective of experience or budget. Our mission with the Charismatic project is to empower creators with AI, not replace them.”

Dr Kingsley Marshall, ghead of the school of film and television at Falmouth University, noted, “Creatives have a rich history of adopting and adapting to new technology, which is why at Falmouth University our research focuses on exploring the connection between creativity and technology. As creatives and filmmakers ourselves we’re equally interested in the ethics of how emergent technology affect our sector, including how it can help in raising underrepresented voices, alongside how it can aid creatives to tell previously untold stories in new exciting ways on our screens. Projects of this kind provide great value to the creative sector, academia and wider economy. Importantly, the work will inform our teaching so our students are best equipped to contribute to the screen industries and take their place as the leaders of tomorrow.”

Professor Mick Grierson, Research Leader at UAL Creative Computing Institute, added: “It’s fantastic to be part of a national project to bring these sophisticated Creative AI tools to U.K. creators. We look forward to contributing our research expertise in Generative Machine Learning to help place U.K. creative industries at the forefront of AI.”