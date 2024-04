ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube group Dude Perfect have landed a $100 million investment from Highmount Capital, which will be used to expand into a larger media company and pursue new opportunities, projects and creative partnerships.

Dude Perfect, composed of Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, Tyler Tony, Cory Cotton and Coby Cotton, began in 2009 with a trickshot video. Since then, the family-friendly sports and entertainment group’s YouTube channel has amassed a following of over 100 million.

“The mission of Dude Perfect is to serve families with the most trusted entertainment on Earth,” said Coby Cotton. “By partnering with Highmount Capital, we hope to pour gas on the fire and take the Dude Perfect fun that families have witnessed on screens these past 15 years and turn it into real-life products and memory-making experiences they can actually touch and feel for themselves.”

“The Dudes have truly captured the hearts and minds of the next generation, pioneering the new creator-led media space and expanding far beyond video and traditional channels,” commented Jason Illian, co-founder and general partner at Highmount Capital. “In addition to creating content that garners billions of views every year, which is an impressive feat on its own, the Dudes have built something even more valuable, and that is trust—trust with families, brands and consumers of all ages and backgrounds.”

David Hawkins, co-founder and general partner at Highmount Capital, added, “The name ‘Dude Perfect’ is synonymous with creative, fun and wholesome entertainment at the intersection of sports and comedy. The Dudes’ success over the past 15 years is an incredible foundation upon which the next phase of growth will be built. We are excited and humbled to partner with Dude Perfect to expand its reach and impact and cement it as an enduring brand for many years to come.”

The strategic partnership with Highmount Capital is the latest in a series of activations for the creator group, including the forthcoming Dude Perfect headquarters in Fresno, Texas, which will provide space for content creation, community events with athletes, a retail store and new spaces for podcasts and gaming. The group is also working on a multi-city international tour, a Dude Perfect streaming app and the upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 documentary Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot.