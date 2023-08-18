CANAL+ Group Takes Full Control of SPI International

ADVERTISEMENT

CANAL+ Group is now the sole owner of SPI International after picking up the remaining 30 percent stake.

In March of last year, CANAL+ Group completed the acquisition of 70 percent of SPI International. This April, CANAL+ Group and M7 Group decided to exercise their call option on the remaining 30 percent to take full control of the outfit.

“SPI International has a long history of providing top-quality content to audiences around the world, and we are eager to take the company to a new stage of its development,” Hans Troelstra, CEO of M7 Group, said at the time.

Erwan Luherne, director of business integration for Canal+ International and managing director of SPI, and Jeroen Bergmann, the board member of M7 Group leading content and business development, are responsible for oversight of the business since the exits of Berk Uziyel and Loni Farhi earlier this year.