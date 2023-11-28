Banijay Launches New Branded Content Department

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay has launched the department Banijay Branded Entertainment (BBE), led by Carlotta Rossi Spencer, head of branded entertainment business development.

Housed centrally within Banijay, BBE will leverage the group’s global production expertise to deliver against brand briefs at a local and global level. It will tap into worldwide ad, media and event agencies and liaise directly with brands to supplement traditional marketing offerings with content that elevates story-making capabilities and helps bridge deeper connections with consumers.

BBE will provide centralized support for Banijay’s teams creating branded content around the world, of which there are currently 11. Recent successes include Electric Robin’s Live Italian with Birra Moretti and Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi with Guinness, both for Prime Video; Banijay Italia’s Lindt Maître Chocolatier, which aired on TV8 in Italy; and the multi-territory Hairstyle The Talent Show with Alfaparf from Shine Iberia, which has produced five local versions covering Spain, Italy, the U.S., Mexico and Brazil.

In addition to partnering with in-house production labels, BBE will partner closely with Balich Wonder Studio and Banijay Events on brand-led activations.

Rossi Spencer said: “Crafted stories. Passionately told… BBE embodies the Banijay spirit and reflects our ambitions to drive up our activity in the branded content space. While we have some fantastic producers worldwide already dedicated to this area, we recognized the need to take a holistic approach to agencies and brands alike and hope to inspire them to dream bigger and bolder, with content that creates powerful connections with their audiences.”