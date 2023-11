ADVERTISEMENT

Content Warsaw has been scheduled to take place from June 4 to 7, 2024, at Kinogram.

The event will open for registration on Tuesday, June 4 and wrap at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, with a marketplace, conference and international screenings running across the three-day event.

Kinogram is a cinema complex in the city center that houses three screening and conference rooms and a newly renovated marketplace space.