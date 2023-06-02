Cineverse Scores Sid & Marty Krofft Content for Streaming

ADVERTISEMENT

Cineverse, formerly known as Cinedigm, has secured rights to distribute Sid and Marty Krofft’s classic shows across multiple digital platforms as part of an overall deal.

Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures is behind some of the most iconic live-action shows of the ’70s and ’80s. The deal marks the first time these shows will be available on digital broadcast, with Cineverse remastering the library for this purpose. As part of the agreement, the content will now be celebrated through a dedicated channel managed and operated by Cineverse.

The Sid & Marty Krofft Channel will stream episodes from such children’s and fantasy series as H.R. Pufnstuf, The Bugaloos, Lidsville, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, Land of the Lost, The Lost Saucer, Far Out Space Nuts and seasons one and two of The Krofft Supershow, which has not been seen on any platform since the original 1976 broadcast. This includes the complete un-cut versions of Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, Wonderbug, Dr. Shrinker, Bigfoot and Wildboy and Magic Mongo. Plus, The Krofft Super Star Hour’s Horror Hotel, Lost Island and The Bay City Rollers, along with other surprise releases.

“We are honored to partner with the legendary creators, Sid and Marty Krofft,” said Chris McGurk, chairman and CEO of Cineverse. “This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Cineverse as this exciting venture not only expands our portfolio of brands but also underscores our commitment to delivering unique and nostalgic programming that resonates with enthusiast audiences.”

“For more than 50 years beginning with H.R. Pufnstuf on NBC, Sid and Marty Krofft created one-of-a-kind programming that continues to resonate with fans around the world,” said Marc Rashba, executive VP of partnerships at Cineverse. “We are thrilled that Sid and Marty Krofft have trusted us to share their library of classic television series with both long-time fans as well as a new generation of viewers. These iconic television shows meet the demand we see across the OTT industry, where viewers want to revisit and indulge in their all-time favorite shows. It also allows Cineverse to meet the needs of consumers and platform partners through our expanding stewardship of enthusiast brands.”

CEO Marty Krofft added: “Making this happen is a big commitment to our fans, and we are delivering! For more than 50 years, Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures has produced and delivered shows that have passed the test of time, and we are just getting started. With executives like CEO Chris McGurk, CCO Yolanda Macias, CSO Erick Opeka and EVP Marc Rashba, we are confident that Cineverse is the right partner to deliver our classic library back into the hearts and minds of our fans around the world.”