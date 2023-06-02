Saturday, June 3, 2023
TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: Wonderphil Entertainment

Wonderphil Entertainment is touting four distinct independent features, all unique in tone and style, in the TV Movies Screenings Festival.

Bullets and Katanas “is one of the most creative and unique films I’ve ever seen,” says Phil Gorn, CEO. “The first 50 minutes is shot in one take as the viewer accompanies the protagonists in their quest. The second half is shot in the purest style of classic Hong Kong cinema of the ’80s with plenty of nods to the genre, cameos and tributes.”

Sentinel is a new sci-fi/action film currently in postproduction, while Shifter is a thriller that Gorn bills as “a female Bourne with a sci-fi twist. Plenty of action, real-deal martial arts and a diverse cast.”

Meanwhile, Jessie and the Elf Boy is a feel-good family story inspired by Scottish legend.











