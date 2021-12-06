Cyber Group Secures Rights to Adapt Phobos Book Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber Group Studios has scored the audiovisual adaptation rights to the best-selling adventure books Phobos for a serialized sci-fi reality series for young adults.

Phobos is a dystopian/space sci-fi saga that imagines the very first mission to Mars in which the astronauts are teenagers taking part in a reality series. The story follows six boys and six girls, each living in two separate bays of a spaceship.

The rights cover both animated and live-action formats. The new show will be based on the books by French screenwriter/author Victor Dixen and adapted for TV and digital platforms.

The five-book Phobos series has been translated into English, Dutch and Polish. It has received numerous awards, including the Imaginales and Chimères prizes in 2016.

“It is an honor to collaborate with the talented Victor Dixen and to have the chance to adapt Phobos for audiences everywhere,” said Pierre Sissmann, chairman and CEO of Cyber Group Studios. “Phobos delivers an extraordinary experience for readers with captivating themes, fascinating adventures and a strong visual identity that will translate beautifully onto the screen.”

“I am delighted to team up with Cyber Group Studios to adapt Phobos for a worldwide audience,” said Dixen. “They’ve got the talent and high standards to take this story to a new dimension, and as an artistic consultant, I look forward to being part of this incredible team.”

“This upcoming adaptation is a real testament to the success of this saga and the immense talent of Victor Dixen,” added Glenn Tavennec, editorial director at Éditions Robert Laffont, publisher of the popular Phobos book series.