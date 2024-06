ADVERTISEMENT

Jellyfish Pictures has expanded into the Canadian market with the opening of a VFX operations site in Toronto.

The company’s recent VFX credits include the TV projects The Gentlemen and Constellation, the feature films The Creator and Asteroid City and the Oscar-winning live-action short The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Upcoming Jellyfish Pictures projects are Ellen Kuras’ Lee, starring Kate Winslet; Netflix’s Kaos; and the fantasy adventure series Nautilus.

Jellyfish Pictures was founded in 2001. In 2017, the company launched its own original content division, Jellyfish Originals. The Canadian expansion continues a period of rapid growth for the company, which launched a new sit in Mumbai, India, in 2023.

“I am thrilled for us to expand our VFX division into Canada,” said Phil Greenlow, managing director of VFX. “Jellyfish Pictures is powered by a global community of amazing artists. Since some of the world’s finest VFX talent is concentrated in Toronto, it’s the obvious next stop on our international road map. Coupled with the recent influx of production activity in Ontario, we can’t wait for our team to create compelling visual effects in this vibrant location.”

David Patton, CEO, added, “It’s an exciting time for Jellyfish Pictures as we continue to grow our talented team of creatives and further expand our operations globally. We opened our 200-seat Mumbai studio at the end of last year and believe now is the right time for us to establish a strong presence in the Canadian market.”