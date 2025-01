ADVERTISEMENT

The digital editions of TV Latina and TV Listings for January/February (Content Americas) include embedded videos, links to the Spanish-language video portal TVLatinaScreenings.tv and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

TV Latina

Eternal Love Story: Turkish dramas continue to dominate programming in Latin America, expanding their presence across various platforms. Plus, interviews with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Fernando Medin, The Menendez Brothers’ Alejandro Hartmann, Premio Ícono TV Latina 2024 and Prime Video Latin America’s Paulo Koelle, Norman Reedus, Banijay Iberia’s Pilar Blasco, Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, Dynamo’s Diego Ramírez Schrempp and Lemon Studios’ Billy Rovzar, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Danielle Pistotnik, El Reino Infantil’s Roberto Pumar and Endemol Shine Boomdog’s Clara Machado.

TV Listings

Highlights for numerous companies, including interactive links to Screening Rooms.