CANAL+ Group & Warner Bros. Discovery Renew Pay-TV Pact

CANAL+ Group and Warner Bros. Discovery have renewed their exclusive premium pay-TV agreement for Warner Bros. Pictures films, which includes Barbie.

This multiyear agreement allows CANAL+ Group to continue to offer subscribers to its channels exclusive access to Warner Bros. Pictures films just six months after their cinema release in France.

Along with Barbie, subscribers will gain access to Wonka, The Flash, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle, The Color Purple and The Nun II, among others.