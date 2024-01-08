Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Home / Top Stories / CANAL+ Group & Warner Bros. Discovery Renew Pay-TV Pact

CANAL+ Group & Warner Bros. Discovery Renew Pay-TV Pact

Kristin Brzoznowski 2 days ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

CANAL+ Group and Warner Bros. Discovery have renewed their exclusive premium pay-TV agreement for Warner Bros. Pictures films, which includes Barbie.

This multiyear agreement allows CANAL+ Group to continue to offer subscribers to its channels exclusive access to Warner Bros. Pictures films just six months after their cinema release in France.

Along with Barbie, subscribers will gain access to Wonka, The Flash, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle, The Color Purple and The Nun II, among others.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Digital Powers Gains in AsiaPac Video Revenues

Video industry revenues across the Asia Pacific rose by 5.5 percent in 2023 to reach $145 billion, according to new data from Media Partners Asia (MPA).






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2024 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.