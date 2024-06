ADVERTISEMENT

The Quebecor Fund board of directors has revealed the Canadian production companies that will receive financial support in the 48th round of its Television Production Assistance Program, which will disburse a total of more than C$2.1 million ($1.5 million).

Under the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, C$775,000 has been granted to four projects from Untamed Productions 4, PVP Média, Terre Innue and Happy Camper Média. The broadcasters investing in the development of these projects are TVA Group, Société Radio‑Canada and APTN.

Under the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in partnership with the Canada Media Fund, Quebecor Fund is contributing C$1,325,160 in this round and the CMF C$523,640 for a total of C$1,848,800. Quebecor Fund’s investment will be divided among seven fiction series and one documentary series produced by PaNik Fiction, Sphère Média, Productions Pixcom, Aetios Productions, Productions KOTV, Amalga Créations Médias and Terre Innue. The selected productions will air in Canada on Bell Media, Corus, TVA Group, Télé‑Québec, APTN and Société Radio‑Canada. The CMF’s investment will be divided among seven of these productions.