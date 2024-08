ADVERTISEMENT

Deep Bagchee, former chief product officer for ITV, has been named president of CNBC International.

Bagchee will lead business operations across the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America and will split his time between London and Singapore.

At ITV, Bagchee led product strategy and the launch of the organization’s on-demand streaming service. Prior to that, Bagchee acted as chief product officer at The Economist. He also previously served as senior VP of product and technology at CNBC.

“Deep’s experience and expertise in news media, combined with his ability to strategically identify and grow new audiences while maintaining brand identity, will be a huge asset to our international business,” said KC Sullivan, CNBC president, to whom Bagchee will report. “I’m pleased to welcome Deep back and look forward to working with him to further cement CNBC’s position as the global leader in business news.”

Bagchee commented, “I’m thrilled to return to CNBC at what is an exciting and transformative time for the media industry. I’m looking forward to working with the talented international team as we innovate to become increasingly essential to our audiences and serve those interested in markets and global business news as well as financial wellbeing content.”