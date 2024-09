ADVERTISEMENT

Sky and UKTV have extended their long-standing partnership, securing carriage for UKTV’s pay channels Alibi and Gold across Sky platforms in the U.K. and Ireland.

The new multiyear agreement ensures that Sky and NOW customers will continue to enjoy the channel brands Gold and Alibi and popular programming from UKTV—drama, including Murdoch Mysteries, The Red King and CSI: Vegas; comedy in the form of Only Fools and Horses, Dad’s Army and The Vicar of Dibley; and entertainment such as World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Battle in the Box and the upcoming documentary Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out.

The deal also sees UKTV’s streaming service U, formerly UKTV Play, launch on Sky Glass and Sky Stream devices in the U.K., further expanding the footprint of the U service. This is the first time the U app has been made available to Sky customers.

Jon Simkin, managing director of content partnerships at Sky, commented: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with UKTV. UKTV’s distinctive content across channels such as Alibi and Gold is loved by Sky customers. This agreement reinforces our commitment to providing the best entertainment experience to our customers across the U.K. and Ireland.”

Sam Tewungwa, managing director of UKTV, said: “We’ve enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Sky over a number of years, and we are delighted to be extending our partnership so that Sky customers can continue to enjoy the rich mix of content that UKTV has to offer.”