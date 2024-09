ADVERTISEMENT

JC Acosta and Laura Fernandez Espeso will outline The Mediapro Studio’s U.S. and Canada expansion plans and English-language content slate during a keynote at MIPCOM.

Part of the annual MIPCOM CANNES Media Mastermind series, the session will take place in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals on October 23 at 11:15 a.m. It will explore the studio’s vision for continued success in North America and across the global market.

Fernandez Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio, and Acosta, head of The Mediapro Studio U.S. and Canada, will share the stage.

“The Mediapro Studio is poised to solidify its position as a leading force in the global entertainment industry,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES and MIP LONDON. “Their North American push was first flagged on the Cannes stage last year, and they are back, in numbers, to unveil the productions driving that ambition and targeting both local and global audiences. We look forward to welcoming Laura back along with the whole team and collaborators for what will be a highly anticipated and revealing session.”

“I would especially like to thank MIPCOM CANNES for providing us the opportunity to debut our latest plans and inaugural slate of exciting projects from the U.S. and Canada, together with JC Acosta and the great team at TMS U.S. and Canada,” said Fernandez Espeso. “Last year, I had the honor of participating as a keynote speaker and announcing our goal to produce more content in English. Today, that goal has become a reality, and I am proud to return to the same stage to talk about our momentum and progress.”