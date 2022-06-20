Paramount+ Plans to Commission 150 International Originals by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has outlined its investment in internationally originated content with a slate of original series that will debut around the world.

The newly unveiled slate marks a first step toward the streamer’s plan to commission 150 international originals by 2025. The news comes ahead of Paramount+’s expansion to the U.K. and Ireland on June 22, Italy in September, and Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France in December.

Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager of Paramount+, said: “Paramount’s story began with the longest-running studio in Hollywood, and today we span the globe with our worldwide production studios that create hits for audiences around the world, which now live all in one place: Paramount+. As the service continues to expand internationally, there’s a great opportunity for content to travel globally, opening up a world of opportunities for talent and creators as we plan to commission 150 international originals by 2025 while delivering incredible value to subscribers on Paramount+.”

The slate includes Murder of God’s Banker (international), a four-part docuseries that recounts the murder of Italian fugitive banker Roberto Calvi, whose body is found hanging off a London bridge. Produced by CreativeChaos vmg in association with VIS, it is to debut on Paramount+ in all international markets.

MASK: Marie Antoinette Serial Killer (France) is an eight-hour young adult fantasy-horror thriller based upon the novel Marie Antoinette Serial Killer by Katie Alender. The series follows four young American girls on spring break in Paris who find themselves caught up in a mysterious, almost supernatural murder spree that soon becomes very personal. It is produced by Cottonwood Media and VIS and will debut exclusively on Paramount+ in France and all international markets.

In A Thin Line (Germany), Young “hacktivist” twin sisters Anna (Saskia Rosendahl) and Benni (Hanna Hilsdorf) are inseparable in their quest to expose environmental wrongdoing by any means necessary. The sisters later find themselves on opposite sides of the question: What line are you willing to cross for something you believe in? Produced by Weydemann Bros. Serial Drama in association with VIS, it is to debut exclusively on Paramount+ in all international markets.

The Sheikh (Der Scheich) (Germany) is inspired by true events. It tells the story of a one-of-a-kind con artist, Ringo (Björn Meyer). The tragicomic series is produced by X Filme Creative Pool and VIS and is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ in all international markets.

CIRCEO (Italy) tells the story of the aftermath of the crime that came to be known as “The Circeo Massacre,” which upset Italy in the 1970s after two teenage girls were found in the trunk of a car in Rome, naked, wrapped in blankets and drenched in blood. Produced by Cattleya in partnership with VIS for Paramount+ and Rai in Italy, the series will also debut on Paramount+ in France and GSA.

Sinaloa’s First Lady (Mexico) stars and is produced by John Leguizamo. The narrative series chronicles the life of El Chapo’s infamous Beauty Queen Bride, Emma Coronel—an innocent farm girl turned fierce icon who rises to become Mexico’s most formidable crime wife. Produced by VIS in association with Braven Films, the series has been greenlit for development to debut exclusively on Paramount+ in Latin America and all international markets.

One Must Die (Mexico) is a suspense thriller movie that centers around seven people who are kidnapped and suddenly find themselves part of a deadly game. Produced by VIS in association with 11:11 FILMS, the movie is to debut exclusively in all international markets.