Digital Editions for July Now Available

The July digital editions of World Screen, dedicated to our FAST Festival; TV Kids, recapping the TV Kids Summer Festival; and TV Listings are now available.

World Screen

Our FAST Festival edition includes interviews with Fremantle’s Jens Richter, SPI International’s Haymi Behar, Lightning International’s James Ross, FilmRise’s Tejas Shah, Candlelight Media’s Scott Wiscombe, Common Sense Networks’ Eric Berger and Kyra Reppen, pocket.watch’s Chris M. Williams and Passion Distribution’s Nick Rees, plus showcases for GoQuest Media and the Asian Academy of Creative Arts.

TV Kids

Our TV Kids Summer Festival recap includes video interviews with Disney Branded Television’s Ayo Davis, BBC Studios Kids & Family’s Cecilia Persson, Evan Shapiro, Drew and Jonathan Scott, M6 Group’s Maud Branly, The WIT’s Bertrand Villegas, Mercury Filmworks’ Heath Kenny and Chantal Ling, Moonbug Entertainment’s Nicolas Eglau and Andy Yeatman and Not Quite Narwhal’s Brian K. Roberts, as well as panels spotlighting AVOD acquisition trends, French animation, FAST opportunities, animation innovation, reviving classic properties and brand building.

TV Listings

Highlights from several distributors and channel operators.