WBD Names Group VP for DEI

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has appointed Lisa Collins as group VP for diversity, equity and inclusion to oversee employee initiatives for North America.

Collins joins a growing DEI team that is structured to serve the regional needs of employees to create global opportunities around content and pipeline program initiatives. She reports to Asif Sadiq, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Collins brings more than 20 years of experience working in entertainment Human Resources to the role. She will create and implement internal DEI programs, including designing business unit-specific programs focused on recruitment, retention, progression, performance management, leadership development and employee engagement; working with executives in the region to further embed DEI in all areas of WBD’s operations; and shepherding the growth of WBD’s business resource groups.

Previously, Collins was head of people and culture partners for production at WBD, leading the team responsible for providing HR support to cast and crew members on WBD productions around the world. Prior to that, she served as director of production HR at Netflix. She has also held HR leadership positions at Warner Bros. Entertainment and NBCUniversal.

“Lisa is already a highly respected member of the WBD team who deeply understands our employee population and has seen firsthand the positive impact equity and inclusion initiatives have on the corporate, creative and production processes—she is the perfect person to accelerate our employee programs throughout the region and will be an invaluable addition to my senior team,” Sadiq said.

Collins added, “I am thrilled to join the DEI team. Under Asif’s leadership, the DEI organization has become a shining example of WBD’s commitment to training, retaining and promoting talented colleagues from across the company. I am committed to this impactful approach and advancing our DEI initiatives to ensure our employees feel a sense of belonging and enthusiasm to build their careers here.”

In addition to Collins’ appointment, WBD has moved several executives into new roles on the DEI senior leadership team. Christian Hug is now serving as GVP of DEI for international; Yvette Latour is now taking over as VP of DEI workforce and strategy; and Claire Brody is moving to director of DEI for EMEA.

“With more than 60 years of combined experience, this new and expanded senior leadership team epitomizes the incredible talent we have at WBD,” Sadiq said. “Their passion and dedication for our employees, brands and content will further drive our success as we continue the important work of establishing WBD as an industry leader in the DEI space and creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for our colleagues, our partners and our industry.”