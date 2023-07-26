Sky Adds to Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council

ADVERTISEMENT

Sky has added Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, co-founder of UK Black Pride, and Tunde Banjoko, founder of Making the Leap and the UK Social Mobility Awards, to its independent diversity and inclusion advisory council.

Opoku-Gyimah and Banjoko will use their expertise to guide and advise the council as it broadens its focus across a wider section of diversity and inclusion, including LGBTQ+ and social mobility.

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky UK & Ireland and chief commercial officer of Sky Group, said: “Phyll and Tunde are true leaders in their fields, and their expertise and guidance will be invaluable to helping Sky build on the progress we’ve already made. We know that there’s always more we can do to ensure all our colleagues can thrive and succeed at Sky. Together, alongside our wider network of internal experts and external partners, we can continue to drive real and lasting change both within Sky and across our wider community.”

Banjoko commented: “Sky is such an important business that it is an honor to be able to support its efforts. It’s also a privilege to work alongside the other members of the diversity advisory council.”

Opoku-Gyimah added: “I am beyond excited to join the diversity advisory committee for Sky. I hope that I can share knowledge, experience and expertise on subject matters relating to equity, equality, diversity, inclusion, positive representation, intersectionality and much more that amplifies oppressed, marginalized and underrepresented voices and people. I’m honored to be working with a committee and staff who are all so passionate and intentional about the work they do.”