Onza has set the cast for season two of its comedy Traffic Jam (Atasco), with stars such as Sílvia Abril, Carlos Sobera, Adriana Torrebejano, Carlos Areces, Luis Zahera and Edurne joining the series.

Traffic Jam is directed by Rodrigo Sopeña. The second season again takes place in a massive gridlock, this time caused by a truck losing its cargo on the highway. The incident disrupts the lives of thousands of citizens, including a rookie reporter, a criminal feeling sympathy for an abandoned dog, a bizarre ride-share trip, inmates escaping from prison, a celebrity fleeing paparazzi and more.

Production of the series is handled by Onza in collaboration with Prime Video and Publicis Rebellion, with José María Irisarri, Gonzalo Sagardía, Santiago de la Rica and Sopeña serving as executive producers.

Season one starred Antonio Resines, Ana Wagener, Iván Massagué, José Mota, María León and Edu Soto, among many others.

“Traffic Jam is one of the most innovative concepts in Spanish fiction in recent years,” said Gonzalo Sagardía, CEO of Onza and executive producer of the series. “Its content design and production model allow for an ensemble cast that would be unimaginable in other productions. The originality of its scripts, written by Rodrigo Sopeña, guarantees viewers a fun-filled experience.”