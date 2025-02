ADVERTISEMENT

Mirage Digital, a next-generation digital content studio founded by entrepreneur Griffin Haddrill and partners John Littell and Robin Bigge, has introduced a new content monetization model for creators and other entities to unlock previously untapped non-traditional revenue streams.

Mirage repackages original content for distribution across multiple streaming platforms, uncovering new revenue generation channels for its clients. It helps its clients repurpose, redistribute, license and sell content across numerous platforms and territories. This enables every single piece of content to generate revenue indefinitely.

The model has resulted in over a million dollars for its roster of over 300 creators.

To date, Mirage has amassed a content library of over 10,000 hours and a syndication network that spans the globe. It has achieved over 4 billion views, 20 million subscribers and 1 billion minutes watched.

“Mirage Digital is not just a digital content studio—we’re a revenue engine for creators,” said Littell, co-CEO of Mirage Digital.

“Through our expertise in syndication and monetization, we’re redefining what’s possible in the streaming industry,” added Bigge, co-CEO. “We turn clicks into currency, ensuring creators get the recognition and revenue they deserve while expanding the possibilities for digital content worldwide.”