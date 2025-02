ADVERTISEMENT

Amuz Distribution has been renamed Just For Entertainment Distribution to integrate into its recently rebranded Just For Entertainment parent company.

This follows Just For Entertainment’s June 2024 acquisition of the Just for Laughs portfolio, which features Gags.

Just For Entertainment Distribution will continue its evolution from Amuz Distribution to include a wider range of scripted and unscripted feel-good content. It will continue to represent programs such as About Antoine; 1995; Abroad; Babyatrice; Larry; Like Father, Like Daughter; Gags; LOL and more. It will also represent more programs from the holding company, including the All Access series; Just For Laughs Specials; The Stand Up shows with Katherine Ryan and Jon Gore; Pour un soir seulement; Gala ComediHa!; SuperFrancoFête; Starmania and more.

Along with global programming distribution, Just For Entertainment Distribution will continue to be present on FAST channels and is now syndicated across 30-plus different platforms/markets.

“Just for Entertainment (JFE) Distribution is a natural progression with our holding company,” said Alex Avon, chief marketing officer. “JFE Distribution is excited to expand on our 360 approach with global program distribution, monetization with FAST and OTT Channels and more. Along with Zoé Crabtree, our distribution director of sales and acquisition, and Carlos Pacheco, director of monetization and OTT, we are continuing our mission of ‘keeping the world feeling good’ by sharing even more new television, comedy and music programs that Just For Entertainment produces.”