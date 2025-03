ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Domenjó has been appointed CEO of Movistar+, joining from Satisfaction Iberia.

Domenjó was, until now, CEO and co-founder of Satisfaction Iberia. He has 25 years of experience in the audiovisual industry and has worked for renowned Spanish and Portuguese companies, including TVE, Atresmedia, Mediaset, Movistar+, RTP Portugal, Discovery, TV3, Canal Sur and EITB.

Cristina Burzako, until now CEO of Movistar+, will continue as a member of the board of Telefónica Audiovisual Digital and will assume new responsibilities within the group.