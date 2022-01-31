Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Inks Warner Bros. Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Television Group has entered into a new overall development deal with Emmy-winning writer, producer and actor Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso).

Goldstein will develop, create and produce new television programming for all platforms, including potentially for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and the five U.S. broadcast networks. It is an exclusive multiyear agreement for Goldstein, marking his first overall deal with the studio. Warner Bros. will now serve as the exclusive home for new TV projects that he develops and produces.

Goldstein said: “Much like the character Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard, I’ve always dreamed of having my own parking space at Warner, and it’s extraordinary to see that dream come true. I do, however, hope the comparison ends there, and I don’t wind up dead in a pool having been shot by an insane older movie star. As long as that doesn’t happen, I’m very excited and extremely honored to be embarking on new and exciting adventures with the excellent brothers* at Warner. (*Not all the people that work there are related. Apparently.)”

Goldstein is currently nominated for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards for his work on season two of the global blockbuster comedy Ted Lasso. In addition to Ted Lasso, Goldstein is writing and executive producing the upcoming Warner Bros. Television comedy Shrinking, alongside Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel, who will star. Shrinking received a straight-to-series order from Apple TV+.