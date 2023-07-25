NATPE Global Sets First Keynote Speaker for 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Ball, industry expert, producer and CEO of Epyllion, has been tapped as NATPE Global’s first keynote speaker for the 2024 market, running from January 16 to 18.

Ball’s keynote address will address how business and talent models remain in flux, the dawn of mixed reality and AI and how brands and franchises that once dominated are ceding share, as well as what the future looks like for streaming.

“Matthew Ball is a creative visionary, and we’re honored he’ll be presenting our opening keynote,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director of NATPE Global. “His insightful views on the state of the global media business landscape, future economics of video content production, monetization and consumption will provide invaluable intel to the NATPE Global audience. As the first global marketplace on the content industry’s calendar, NATPE Global is a one-stop shop for entertainment, from concept to delivery.”

In addition to keynotes, he conference and marketplace will feature panel discussions, buyer spotlights, exhibition pavilions and suites, screenings and exclusive networking opportunities. More than 160 buyers are already registered, with over 30 countries represented.