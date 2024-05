ADVERTISEMENT

Epic Storyworlds has acquired the full original IP catalog of the Québec-based video game studio Frima.

Epic Storyworlds now holds the rights to Frima’s full lineup of over original 20 brands, including Chariot, Nun Attack, Fated, Galaxseeds, Zombie Tycoon and Cosmo Camp. Epic Storyworlds will now focus on reviving these acquired brands for a new generation and ensuring their longevity, including by reissuing games, updating their software to make them compatible with current platforms and rebroadcasting television or digital content.

Epic Storyworlds was founded by Steve Couture and Ken Faier and a sister company to Faier’s Epic Story Media. Couture was co-founder of Frima and served as the company’s CEO for almost 15 years. Epic Storyworlds picked up the Frima catalog in collaboration with Louis Leclerc, the former executive director of Pixel Québec and Cartoon Connection Canada.

Couture said: “Many of Frima’s original brands have deep legacies and have amassed significant fan-bases of all ages upon their original releases. As we now welcome this engaging array of IP into our portfolio, we are committed to protecting these local creations for the long-term and ensuring we keep them alive for the millions of people worldwide who have enjoyed these properties, while also introducing them to a new generation of fans by developing fresh access points.”