Boat Rocker Enlists Director of Licensing for the Americas

Boat Rocker Studios has appointed Denise Gomez, who has spent 14 years in a variety of roles for Cartoon Network Enterprises, as director of licensing for the Americas.

The newly created role will support and further drive Boat Rocker’s recent expansion in building global franchises. Gomez joins Boat Rocker from WarnerMedia, where as senior director of licensing for Cartoon Network Enterprises she was responsible for the acquisition and management of licensing partnerships, maximizing growth across categories, and extending retail penetration for multiple global brands, including Powerpuff Girls, Ben 10 and Rick and Morty.

In her new role at Boat Rocker Studios, Gomez will manage licensing and promotions across all genres at Boat Rocker Studios, with a heavy focus on the Kids and Family portfolio, covering the U.S., Canada and Latin America, as well as involvement in global deals.

Gomez will be based at the company’s New York offices, where she will report to Kate Schlomann, executive VP of brand management and content marketing.

Schlomann said: “We are delighted to welcome Denise to the Boat Rocker family. She is a highly respected and innovative senior licensing executive with expertise driving monetization of intellectual property across all categories, and retail channels for top entertainment brands. Her wealth of experience will be a huge asset and complements our team as we rapidly grow our licensing business in 2021 and beyond.”

Gomez said: “I’m thrilled to join Boat Rocker at such a dynamic time for the company. It has a fantastically robust portfolio and I can’t wait to get stuck in and help to build on its recent success. I’m already saddled up for the launch of Dino Ranch and I’m really excited about exploring new licensing opportunities for that and for our many other amazing shows.”