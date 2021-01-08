Netflix’s Bridgerton Leads December’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

The period drama series Bridgerton generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new shows that premiered around the world in December 2020, according to The WIT.

Bridgerton, which premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day, boasts 511,000 followers on Instagram. Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels about the Bridgerton family with a feminist view on Regency England romance, the series is produced by Shonda Rhimes (1.8 million followers) and stars Regé-Jean Page (1.5 million), Phoebe Dynevor (674,000) and Nicola Coughlan (534,000).

Another Netflix title, Selena: The Series (265,000 followers) took second place. The Spanish-language biographical drama tells the story of Mexican-American Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla, from her childhood to her rise to fame. Christian Serratos (2.3 million followers) stars.

The third-place program, Germany’s Villa der Liebe—365 Tage Parodie (Villa of Love—365 Days of Parody), bowed on TV Now on December 1 and has racked up 75,000 followers on Instagram. The comedy series parodies the film 365 Days, in which four friends bring their respective flames into a beautiful castle in order to convince them to fall in love within 365 days. The show was created by German YouTubers Jonas Ems (1.3 million followers) and Jonas Wuttke (146,000).

With 63,000 followers for fourth place is The Wilds, which made its debut on Amazon Prime Video in multiple territories last month. The young adult series centers on a group of teenage girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. Sophia Ali (190,000 followers), Mia Healey (132,000) and Reign Edwards (123,000) star.

Rounding out the top five for December is Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things (42,000), a drama series based on the book of the same name featuring Brennan Clost (315,000), Casimere Jollette (211,000), Barton Cowperthwaite (177,000) and Kylie Jefferson (136,000). Set in the world of an elite ballet academy, it follows the rise and fall of young adults living far from their homes and standing on the verge of greatness or ruin.

Akrep (Scorpio), starring Yusuf Çim (4.2 million followers), Demet Akbağ (960,000) and Evrim Alasya (197,000), has amassed 28,000 followers since its debut on Star TV in Turkey on December 11. The drama series revolves around Perihan Emgen, whose life falls apart when she receives a phone call from the police announcing her daughter’s death.

The Masked Dancer, which bowed on FOX in the U.S. on December 27, has 21,000 Instagram followers for the seventh slot. The competition show was inspired by the local adaptation of The King of Mask Singer and based on a segment featured on The Ellen Show. Panelists include Ashley Tisdale (13.2 million followers), Ken Jeong (1.2 million), Brian Austin Green (533,000) and Paula Abdul (313,000).

The Korean fantasy series Sweet Home (15,000) launched on Netflix last month, starring Song Kang (4.3 million followers), Lee Do-hyun (2.3 million) and Lee Si-young (784,000). Adapted from a popular webtoon of the same name, it is set in a world in which people turn into monsters that reflect their own desires.

In ninth place for December, District Z (14,000) sees five celebrity contestants enter a “zombie zone” where they must take up a series of challenges in less than two hours to survive. Airing on TF1 in France, it is hosted by Denis Brogniart (590,000) and features Michaël Youn (612,000), Arnaud Ducret (391,000) and Cartman (275,000 followers) among the first celebrity contestants.

Wrapping up the top ten is the Amazon Prime Video title El Cid (12,000). The period drama retells the story of the famous Spaniard El Cid (born Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar), a Castilian nobleman and war hero in medieval Spain. Jaime Lorente (15 million), Alicia Sanz (94,000) and Elia Galera (60,000) star.

