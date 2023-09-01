Mediapro Group & Great Point Studios Team for Phygital FX

ADVERTISEMENT

Mediapro Group and Great Point Studios have partnered for the creation of Phygital FX, a new company that offers full production services for TV and film in order to meet the demand of the streaming industry.

Phygital FX offers everything from stage, studio and equipment rental—including lighting, grip and electric—to virtual production services, graphics and postproduction.

Robert Halmi, founder of Great Point Studios, negotiated the joint venture’s launch in the United States, but there are plans to expand globally.

Mediapro’s Mario Sousa has been appointed CEO of the new company.

“Phygital FX has been formed at a pivotal time in the entertainment industry and stands ready to provide all needed services to the ever-growing number of visionary content creators,” Halmi said.

Irantzu Diez-Gamboa, CEO of Mediapro North America, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Great Point Studios to develop a new venture that will provide unique and state-of-the-art services to the film and TV industry in the U.S. and the new markets we will explore.”

“I am excited that producers, directors and all creative artists and crews will finally have a one-stop shop in Phygital FX, where they can find of all the varied services they require to make compelling series and films,” Sousa said.