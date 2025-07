ADVERTISEMENT

Endeavor Group has sold its streaming solutions provider to Deltatre, which provides streaming, digital, data and graphics solutions for the sports, media and entertainment industries.

The move combines Deltatre’s product suite with Endeavor Streaming’s pure-play OTT product, VESPER, delivering a package of digital experiences to clients. The joint portfolio of companies served by Deltatre and Endeavor Streaming technology includes the NFL, UFC, Sky, Rogers, NBA, WWE, MLB, BritBox, Bell Media, LIV Golf, ICC, World Rugby and UEFA.

“Together, we are extremely well-positioned to lead at every level of the industry—and this investment underscores our commitment to broadening the value we bring to existing and future clients,” said Andrea Marini, CEO of Deltatre. “Endeavor Streaming is a highly respected player in our industry and its offerings are a natural complement to our existing products and services. I strongly believe this move positions Deltatre as a leader in delivering high-quality, fully integrated digital and OTT deployments.”

“Endeavor Streaming has established itself as a trusted partner to the world’s largest sports and media companies, as they transition their businesses from linear-driven experiences into a direct-to-consumer driven future,” said Fred Santarpia, president of Endeavor Streaming. “With Deltatre, we look forward to delivering even greater opportunities to create value for our partners in growing audiences and revenue.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.