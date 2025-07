ADVERTISEMENT

2024/25 revenues at BBC Commercial rose to a record of £2.2 billion ($2.9 billion), with EBITDA increasing to £228 million ($305.2 million).

Gains were driven by the company’s diversified portfolio, the performance of BritBox International and consumer products gains, namely with Bluey.

BBC Studios alone saw its fourth consecutive year of profit in excess of £200 million, with EBITDA rising 11 percent to £225 million ($301.2 million).

“BBC Commercial has delivered a strong set of results, which show that our strategy is working and the investments made in previous years, together with a diversified portfolio, are delivering a trajectory of sustainable growth, despite ongoing global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty,” said Tom Fussell, CEO of BBC Commercial. “Together with the continuing recognition for the craft and creativity of our content studio and the demand for our content around the world, BBC Commercial is well placed to support a robust creative and entertainment industry and cement its role as a global ambassador for the best of U.K. content.”

Revenues from the media and streaming division were up 43 percent, with BritBox International’s revenues rising by 20 percent. UKTV also recorded gains at its U direct-to-consumer service. Meanwhile, BBC.com saw a 15 percent boost in global visitors.

BBC Commercial says it is on track to meet its five-year returns commitment of £1.5 billion by 2026/27, a 30 percent increase on the previous five-year period.