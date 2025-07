ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Gerhartz is set to become chief commercial officer at ZDF Studios Group, effective October 1.

Gerhartz will lead and boost the distribution unit at ZDF Studios Group with an emphasis on co-production and licensing. He will also expand collaboration with the company’s production units.

Gerhartz has served as the head of Seven.One Studios International since 2021.

Dr Markus Schäfer, president and CEO of ZDF Studios, said, “For the ZDF Studios Group, creating attractive program offerings for our customers and partners according to our maxim “Inspire – Create – Produce – Distribute” is our top priority, and we dedicate ourselves to it with great enthusiasm and passion every day. As a co-production partner and international program supplier, the distribution business unit plays a key role in this. I know Tim to be an extremely high-profile and professional industry colleague who is also very likable and communicative. I am therefore delighted that we have been able to recruit Tim to lead our distribution business unit. This is all the more significant given that he is returning to his professional roots at ZDF Studios GmbH in his new position.”

Gerhartz added: ”I am delighted to be returning to the place where I started my career—this time with new perspectives in my luggage. ZDF Studios is a company that is both excellently positioned on the market and powerful. Being responsible for the development and international establishment of strong German and European programs from here±and at the same time working on sustainable business models—is both an exciting and honourable task for me. I would also like to thank Henrik Pabst, chief content officer of ProSiebenSat.1 and CEO of Seven.One Studios Group, and Martin Metzger, COO of Seven.One Studios Group, who have always encouraged and supported me during my time at Seven.One International.”