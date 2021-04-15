Tim Gerhartz Elevated at Red Arrow Studios International

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Gerhartz, previously senior VP of global sales, has been promoted to president and managing director of Red Arrow Studios International.

Gerhartz is based in the company’s Munich office and reports to Martin Metzger, chief business affairs and commercial officer at Red Arrow Studios. He will be responsible for leading the company’s development, acquisitions, sales and marketing teams.

Gerhartz takes over from Joel Denton, acting president of Red Arrow Studios International, who will stay on at the company until June to ensure a smooth transition.

Metzger said: “I’m delighted that Tim has accepted the role of managing director, Red Arrow Studios International. His wealth of experience, coupled with his enthusiasm for the business, first-class client relationships, talent for building excellent teams, and of course his in-depth knowledge of Red Arrow Studios International, makes him the ideal executive for the job. And I’m thrilled we have been able to promote someone internally to this position. I’d also like to thank Joel for his help steering Red Arrow Studios International over the last few months. His experience and advice have been invaluable, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Gerhartz said: “I’m honored and excited to be taking up this role. I’m very proud of the fantastic team at Red Arrow and our impressive slate of internationally successful dramas, formats and factual content. I’m really looking forward to working closely with my colleagues and our outstanding global network of producers—both in-house and third-party—to bring more of the bold, distinctive and successful content Red Arrow Studios International is well known for to our many broadcaster clients around the world.”

Denton added: “I’ve enjoyed working with the team at Red Arrow very much, in the uniquely challenging environment we have all found ourselves in. And I’m pleased that I’m handing over to someone so capable. Tim’s promotion is very well deserved, and he is perfectly placed to continue to build on Red Arrow’s position as a leading global distributor.”