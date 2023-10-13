Veteran Producer & TV Exec Chris Grant Launches Distribution Company

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Grant, former CEO of Electus and president of Shine International, has formed the new content distribution company Osmosis Global.

The venture is backed by investor and entrepreneur Marc Pierce. Grant serves as CEO of the new company and has named former Electus and Shine International colleague Eli Shibley as president and head of sales. Shibley recently served as senior VP, head of international film and television at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios.

Osmosis Global represents series, limited series and feature documentaries for global distribution and is also looking to fully finance or deficit-finance original programming, both scripted and unscripted.

The company is bringing its current sales slate to MIPCOM. This includes series from FOX Nation such as Yellowstone One-Fifty with Kevin Coster (Warm Springs Productions) and A History of the World in Six Glasses (Play House Studios); The CW’s upcoming Totally Funny Kids and Totally Funny Animals (V10 Entertainment/Vin Di Bona Productions); Mike Rowe’s Somebody’s Gotta Do It (MRW Productions); the feature documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story (Roc Nation); PBS’s When Claude Got Shot and Reporter (Stick Figure Entertainment); the upcoming series MMA Fight Academy (Cosmo Media Labs/Mola TV); and many other series and premium documentaries.

“There’s been a permanent shift in the way programming is conceived, produced and monetized, and we have to change our approach to meet the moment,” Grant said. “Marc and I teamed up to create Osmosis so we could lean into our respective strengths in production, distribution and brand partnerships and take the big financial swings that have always been the lifeblood of original content. We’re confident that our model and our independence can fill a need for both buyers and sellers, and we’re looking forward to connecting with our friends and colleagues in Cannes.”