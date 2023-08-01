Nolly Africa HD Launches on Plex

ADVERTISEMENT

African Movie Channel’s 24-hour premium Nollywood FAST channel Nolly Africa HD has become available on Plex.

Nolly Africa HD features a curated lineup of English-language Nollywood movies, TV series, talk shows and reality productions . It features content from AMC’s Original Productions (AMCOP) division and the latest Nollywood blockbusters.

The FAST channel is now available to stream on the globally accessible Plex mobile app, on Plex’s free-to-stream website and on the Plex app via Apple TV, Roku, Chromcast, Amazon Fire and smart TVs from LG, Hisense and Samsung.

The partnership was facilitated through a joint distribution deal with Amagi.

“AMC has always strived to be the leading Nollywood entertainment provider, and we continue to achieve this through notable expansion,” said Yinka Mayungbo, founding director of African Movie Channel. “We are honored to announce Plex as our newest partner. We are proud of our reputation for producing truly authentic Nollywood programming and are delighted that our stories are now available to Plex’s audiences.”

“We’re excited to partner with African Movie Channel to bring Nollywood entertainment to our growing Plex audience,” added Shawn Eldridge, VP of business development and content at Plex.