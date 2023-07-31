Locomotive Global Media Expands Creative Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai-based Locomotive Global Media has expanded its creative team with several key appointments for film and series development.

Binitesh Baruri has been tapped as creative producer of films. He joins with over 20 years of experience as a writer and filmmaker. He headed the direction department at Whistling Woods International for over three years and has collaborated with Saeed Mirza, Sudhir Mishra, Subhash Ghai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Meghna Joshi has been appointed creative producer of non-fiction series and films. Over her 18-year career, she has contributed to shows such as Rising Star, Jhalak Dikhla Ja and IIFA Awards.

Yuvika Sharma has been named associate creative producer of series. She has over 13 years of experience across TV and OTT and has worked with production houses, channels and platforms such as Sony Pictures Network, Discovery Communications, Zee TV, Eros International and ALT Balaji.

“We are thrilled to widen the scope of our activities in India by starting to develop and produce small and mid-size budget fiction and non-fiction shows,” said Sunder Aaron, co-founder and managing partner of Locomotive Global Media. “The new additions to our team will allow Locomotive to maintain with any new projects the same level of excellence in storytelling and execution that has defined Locomotive Global’s work up till now. We are committed to delivering captivating and diverse entertainment to audiences both in India and worldwide and believe our expanded team will allow Locomotive to create even more content that will captivate, entertain and inspire.”