Fremantle Promotes Jens Richter

Fremantle has promoted Jens Richter to CEO of commercial and international.

Expanding his remit, alongside overseeing Fremantle’s distribution business, Richter will now also take responsibility for all commercial activity, including the company’s digital and social business and expanding FAST channels activity.

Richter has served as CEO of international since joining Fremantle in 2014, with oversight for the global distribution of Fremantle’s finished program catalog, international content and acquisitions and co-production strategy models.

He now also has responsibility for Fremantle’s digital business which creates original social content for all major platforms. Across Facebook and YouTube, Fremantle has 470 million fans on their 1,500 social accounts and in 2022 achieved over 34 billion views across all platforms.

Richter will be based in London, reporting to Group CEO Jennifer Mullin.

Mullin commented: “Jens is an outstanding and commercially savvy executive, with extensive knowledge and experience of the international market. I am delighted that he has taken on this expanded role in our business, giving us laser-focus on all commercial activity under his astute leadership.”

Richter said: “I am delighted to be taking on this expanded role and am excited about the opportunities we can create as one central commercial and international business unit. The digital and FAST space provides an opportunity for us to make an even bigger impact in the direct-to-consumer space, I am looking forward to the success we can build on here.”