World Screen to Host FAST Festival

Adding to its successful portfolio of virtual summits, World Screen is set to host its inaugural FAST Festival on July 25 and 26, 2023.

This two-day virtual conference will explore the booming FAST and AVOD segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors about this burgeoning segment of the business.

“Our conversations with leading distribution executives over the last few months have highlighted how important FAST and AVOD are to rights owners as they explore new revenue opportunities amid a challenging economic environment,” said Mansha Daswani, editor-in-chief of World Screen. “Our FAST Fest, like our TV Kids and TV Drama virtual festivals, will deliver the insights you need, available on your own schedule, to navigate this emerging landscape.”

For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Ricardo Guise at rguise@worldscreen.com or Dana Mattison at dmattison@worldscreen.com.