AVOD Revenues to Top $90 Billion in 2028

New data from Digital TV Research indicates that global AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will rise by $50 billion from 2022 to 2028 to reach $91 billion.

By then, the U.S. will account for about 41 percent of the total, adding $20 billion since 2022.

Disney+ is expected to generate revenues of $11.4 billion, with Paramount+ in distant second at $5.4 billion and YouTube at $5 billion. MAX, Peacock, Netflix and Hulu are in the $4 billion range, followed by Roku U.S., Pluto, Tencent in China and Facebook. A whopping $40 billion in revenues will be generated by other platforms in this highly fragmented market.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, noted, “Disney+ is expected to follow its U.S. example by converting its existing subscribers to the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier, with SVOD-only subscribers having to choose to pay more.”