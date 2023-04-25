Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Home / Analysis / AVOD Revenues to Top $90 Billion in 2028

AVOD Revenues to Top $90 Billion in 2028

Mansha Daswani 1 day ago Analysis, Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

New data from Digital TV Research indicates that global AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will rise by $50 billion from 2022 to 2028 to reach $91 billion.

By then, the U.S. will account for about 41 percent of the total, adding $20 billion since 2022.

Disney+ is expected to generate revenues of $11.4 billion, with Paramount+ in distant second at $5.4 billion and YouTube at $5 billion. MAX, Peacock, Netflix and Hulu are in the $4 billion range, followed by Roku U.S., Pluto, Tencent in China and Facebook. A whopping $40 billion in revenues will be generated by other platforms in this highly fragmented market.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, noted, “Disney+ is expected to follow its U.S. example by converting its existing subscribers to the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier, with SVOD-only subscribers having to choose to pay more.”











Tags

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor-in-chief and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Global Task Force for Public Media Condemns Twitter Labeling

The Global Task Force for Public Media is calling on Twitter to correct the designation of four of its members—the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), CBC/Radio-Canada, Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and Radio New Zealand (RNZ)—which have been labeled as “government-funded media.”






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.