TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service ViX arrives in Spain in January 2025 via an alliance with Atresmedia.

The service will be available through atresplayer, delivering some 15,000 hours of content ad-free. ViX is already available in the U.S., Mexico and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America.

“This partnership with Atresmedia marks a pivotal step in ViX’s expansion strategy, reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled premium content across global Spanish-speaking markets,” said Rafael Urbina, president of streaming and digital at TelevisaUnivision. “We are excited to introduce ViX to new audiences in Spain and elevate the streaming landscape with the best of what ViX has to offer to Spanish-speaking viewers worldwide.”

“For Atresmedia, this represents a partnership with one of the largest global operators, TelevisaUnivision,” said Javier Bardají, CEO of Atresmedia. “They, like us, are a company that started its activity in the broadcast television world, focusing on quality content; so it is a natural alliance between their platform—ViX—which is a leader in Spanish in the American market, and Atresplayer, the local leader in Spain and also a benchmark in Latin America. We are very pleased with this agreement, which will come into effect in January. It also means enriching Atresplayer’s content offering with successful productions in the United States and Latin America. This consolidates Atresplayer’s ongoing growth dynamic, not only in terms of subscribers but also in users and hours of content.”