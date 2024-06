ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has appointed Devina Seth as brand partnerships director within its global digital brands team.

Seth, who previously held roles at VICE, Dazed Media and Refinery29, will be responsible for building out digital value proposition, commercial product and core capabilities to take the portfolio of IP out to clients to deliver content-led brand partnerships.

Seth will report to Nat Poulter, former co-CEO of global social publisher Jungle Creations, who was appointed VP of digital—commercial in late 2023.

The global digital brands team is headed up by Jasmine Dawson, senior VP of digital, and is responsible for building a cross-platform digital consumer proposition across a portfolio of new and expanding brands, including Top Gear, Doctor Who and BBC Earth, as well as kids’ properties such as Bluey and Hey Duggee.

“I am thrilled to be joining BBC Studios and working across iconic IPs that make up the global digital brands portfolio,” Seth said. “Through strategic brand partnerships, I want to develop more opportunity along with our teams to celebrate our legacy and ultimately create more value for our audiences and fan communities. They have always championed our content and the idea is to approach our strategies through an ‘audience first’ lens. Their long-standing relationship with these brands is going to be our standout proposition in this advertising landscape.”

Poulter added, “I’m over the moon to have Devina join us on this journey as we commercialize some of the world’s best-known TV brands and digital IP. Devina has been a big player in defining ad-funded content as a category in its own right and has a decade of experience in bringing some of the best ideas to life across social and digital more broadly. I’m so excited to now, as part of BBC Studios, be able to bring these opportunities to our advertising partners.”