Mexico Ad Sales, DTC Drive TelevisaUnivision Results

Total revenues at TelevisaUnivision rose by 11 percent in Q3 to reach $1.3 billion, driven by gains in ad revenues in Mexico and global direct-to-consumer subscribers.

“TelevisaUnivision delivered another strong quarter of double-digit growth, which propelled us to historic highs in a number of areas in our business, including record third-quarter revenue in the U.S.,” said Wade Davis, CEO. “On the linear screen in the U.S., we achieved our highest prime-time Spanish-language market share in nearly a decade, and in Mexico our flanker channel 5 out-delivered the main channel of our largest competitor for the first time in history. As of September 30, ViX has been live in the marketplace for four full quarters and has surpassed 40 million MAUs. Importantly, our relentless focus on efficiency and financial discipline is paying dividends as we saw nearly 60 percent improvement in our DTC losses this quarter and remain on track to deliver a profitable DTC business in the middle of next year, which would be the fastest trajectory to profitability for any major streamer in history.”

In Q3, U.S. ad revenues were down slightly to $459.4 million, while Mexican ad revenues grew by 21 percent to $318 million. Total ad revenues were up 7 percent to $777.4 million. Subscription and licensing revenues were up 11 percent to $329.9 million in the U.S. In Mexico, they rose by 39 percent to $143.3 million. Total subscription and licensing revenues increased by 18 percent to $473.2 million, driven by ViX’s premium tier, pricing growth on linear subscribers and increased content licensing revenue.

Net income at the company rose to $46.4 million.