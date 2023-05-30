TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: Nicely Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Uplifting stories of love lead Nicely Entertainment’s highlights for the TV Movies Screenings Festival: The Art of Christmas and Romance at the Vineyard.

Scott Kirkpatrick, the company’s executive VP of distribution and co-productions, describes the former as a “charming film that perfectly captures the romance of the holiday romance genre. Built on the premise of classic meet/cute love, it delivers on a fun journey of self-discovery in a cozy/feel-good package with a setting filled with snow and warm Christmas memories.”

Starring Susie Abromeit and Tim Ross, “Romance at the Vineyard offers a fresh take on the classic romance story,” Kirkpatrick says. “Filmed on location at a beautiful vineyard, the setting is as prominent a character as our leads. And the chemistry that actors Susie Abromeit and Tim Ross share captivates beyond words. This film absolutely delivers the escapism its artwork promises.”