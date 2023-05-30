Voxx Studios Appoints Head of International Division

ADVERTISEMENT

Voxx Studios has tapped Steen Ingmann to serve as head of its newly formed international division to lead its efforts to expand its operations in all markets outside of North America.

Ingmann has a background in business development, production and sales, having worked with companies such as Audio Resort, KM Studio and Plint. In his new role at Voxx Studios, he will report directly to Danubia Farias, general manager. He will be based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“The Voxx story is a dynamic one that gets written and rewritten daily,” said Andrei Zinca, president of Voxx Studios. “New projects, talent, languages and partners are added on a continuous base. We are very honored to have Steen as a new member of our team. Steen Ingmann is one of the most knowledgeable executives in our industry. His name is a fixture in European dubbing. We trust that his extensive localization experience, knowledge of the entertainment industry’s global landscape and widely appreciated professional and personal integrity will strongly contribute to Voxx’s solid growth within our rapidly evolving industry.”

“I am extremely pleased and honored to have been given the opportunity to join the Voxx Studios team,” Ingmann said. “With great humility and dedication, I look forward to starting our collaboration and will do my utmost to ensure the presence of Voxx Studios as an important, credible and professional partner toward the market in general, customers and partners. I am proud to be part of this journey and have the opportunity to represent and develop Voxx Studios toward the European and the global entertainment industry.”