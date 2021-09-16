Thursday, September 16, 2021
Elisa Aquino Departs Voxx Studios

Chelsea Regan 11 hours ago Top Stories


Voxx Studios and Elisa Aquino, senior VP of global sales, have parted ways due to personal circumstances.

Aquino had been appointed senior VP of global sales back in May. Her remit included focusing on growing the international client portfolio with her background in marketing and sales.

The Voxx team said in a statement, “Although it’s been a brief collaboration, we are all happy to say that it was a successful one, filled with accomplishments that will live on beyond our time together. We at Voxx Studios wish Elisa well in any endeavor she will take on.”











