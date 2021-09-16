ZDF Enterprises Inks Package Deal with Lingopie

ADVERTISEMENT

ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) has inked a multi-title package deal with Lingopie, a new language-learning SVOD, for North America and the U.K.

Lingopie is looking to acquire top-quality programming in its original languages to offer language learners an entertaining experience. This deal will see 12 series from ZDFE’s drama, unscripted and junior divisions make their way to Lingopie for American, Canadian and British German-language learners.

The two drama titles that have been licensed to Lingopie are Ottilie von Faber-Castell and SOKO Hamburg. On the unscripted front, the deal features Filling Stations of Happiness, Weekend, The Dog Whisperer and Eating out in… In addition, six junior titles will be launched on Lingopie: At Eye Level; Snow White and the Magic of the Dwarfs; The Wall Between Us; Kick It! Great Football Heroes; Knight Rusty; and Coconut, The Little Dragon.

“Lingopie is a discerning customer having chosen a variety of excellent shows from our catalog, which German-language students will thoroughly enjoy as they grapple with our mother tongue,” said Ralf Rueckaur, VPZDFE.unscripted.

“We owe it to our viewers to offer them the best foreign-language content, so ZDF Enterprises was an obvious choice when it came to acquiring high-end German programming,” said David Datny, co-founder and CEO of Lingopie. “We hope this relationship will grow as we grow as a company and can provide our users with the high-quality content from their exclusive programming.”