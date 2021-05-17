Voxx Studios Adds to Sales Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Voxx Studios has expanded its sales department, hiring Elisa Aquino as senior VP of global sales.

In her new role, Aquino will focus on and lead the department, growing the Voxx Studios’ international client portfolio. Allan Schollnick will continue in his role as VP of sales, concentrating on the company’s relationships with U.S. majors. Aquino, who will be based in Los Angeles, will report directly to Andrei Zinca, president, and Silviu Epure, general manager.

Aquino has worked for Reed MIDEM (MIPCOM/MIPTV), Universal Cinergia, MGM, Sony and others. She is a native Brazilian, and is fluent in Portuguese, English and Spanish, as well as proficient in French.

Zinca stated: “Elisa Aquino is one of the best content industry sales people we know and we are very pleased to have her join our team. With her extensive experience, knowledge of the global television landscape, as well as her charming personality, we are confident Elisa will help take Voxx to the next level.”

Aquino added: “Voxx Studios is a distinguished audio post-production and production facility and I am thrilled to work with Andrei, Silviu, and the rest of the team–all great and creative professionals. Voxx Studios adheres to the highest production standards and business values, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of the company.”